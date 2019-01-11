76ers' Joel Embiid: Out Friday

Embiid (ankle) is out Friday against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid emerged from Wednesday's game against the Wizards with left ankle soreness, and after testing things around in pregame warmups, the determination was made for the big man to sit out Friday. In his stead, Mike Muscala, Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden should see extra run.

More News
Our Latest Stories