Embiid (illness) will miss Monday's contest against the Wizards, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The All-Star center will now miss his second game out of Philadelphia's last three contests. De'Anthony Melton figures to re-enter the 76ers' starting lineup while P.J. Tucker gets shifted to the center position. Montrezl Harrell is another candidate to see more playing time with Embiid on the sidelines. Embiid's next chance to return to the 76ers' lineup comes Wednesday during a rematch against the Wizards.