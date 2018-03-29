76ers' Joel Embiid: Out next two games
Embiid (face) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks and Sunday's matchup with the Hornets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid took a shot to the face in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz during Wednesday's game against the Knicks and was reportedly hospitalized as a precautionary measure following it. He's since been released, but will not travel with the Sixers on their upcoming two-game road trip as he allows the injury to heal. The original diagnosis was a facial contusion, but the Sixers likely also evaluated him for a concussion. More clarity should be provided over the next few days, but as of now, Embiid's next shot to play will be Tuesday against the Nets. With Amir Johnson (illness) likely questionable, Richaun Holmes could be poised for a hefty workload.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't return Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Blocks three shots Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Records 25 points, 19 boards in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads team with 29 points Thursday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts big double-double versus Pacers•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.