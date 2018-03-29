76ers' Joel Embiid: Out next two games

Embiid (face) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks and Sunday's matchup with the Hornets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid took a shot to the face in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz during Wednesday's game against the Knicks and was reportedly hospitalized as a precautionary measure following it. He's since been released, but will not travel with the Sixers on their upcoming two-game road trip as he allows the injury to heal. The original diagnosis was a facial contusion, but the Sixers likely also evaluated him for a concussion. More clarity should be provided over the next few days, but as of now, Embiid's next shot to play will be Tuesday against the Nets. With Amir Johnson (illness) likely questionable, Richaun Holmes could be poised for a hefty workload.