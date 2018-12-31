76ers' Joel Embiid: Out Sunday

Embiid (knee) won't play Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Embiid was listed as questionable due to a sore left knee, and the issue is evidently serious enough to keep him off the court for at least one game. Amir Johnson will draw the start at center with Emiid out of the mix.

