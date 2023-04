Embiid (rest) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets.

Embiid will end up sitting out the final two games of the regular season ahead of the playoff series against the Nets. The MVP favorite concludes the 2022-23 regular season averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.6 minutes. Dewayne Dedmon, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed should again see increased run for Sunday's game.