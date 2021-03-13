Embiid underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed no structural damage to his ACL or meniscus in his left knee, but he's still expected to miss roughly two weeks due to a bone bruise, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The news comes as a huge relief for the 76ers and Embiid, who returned from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols in Friday's win over the Wizards, only to leave early after coming down awkwardly following a dunk. While he looks set to be out for 2-to-3 weeks, the good news is that he avoided a potential season-ending injury. His short-term absence should at least allow both Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley to see some expanded run as the 76ers' primary center options.