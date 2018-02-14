76ers' Joel Embiid: Out Wednesday vs. Heat

Embiid (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid went through pregame warmups to test out the ankle and apparently felt as if the discomfort was too much to play through. For that reason, the Sixers will hold him out of Wednesday's contest and he'll now have just over a week during the All-Star break to make a full recovery ahead of a Feb. 22 matchup with the Bulls. With Embiid out, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes should soak up the center workload, with Holmes typically being the more intriguing plug-and-play option for DFS contests.