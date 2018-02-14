76ers' Joel Embiid: Out Wednesday vs. Heat
Embiid (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid went through pregame warmups to test out the ankle and apparently felt as if the discomfort was too much to play through. For that reason, the Sixers will hold him out of Wednesday's contest and he'll now have just over a week during the All-Star break to make a full recovery ahead of a Feb. 22 matchup with the Bulls. With Embiid out, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes should soak up the center workload, with Holmes typically being the more intriguing plug-and-play option for DFS contests.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leaves briefly, returns Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...