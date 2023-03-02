Embiid (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

This left foot issue has been plaguing Embiid for most of the season, so he'll be skipping the first leg of this back-to-back set. Montrezl Harrell could be headed for a spot start Wednesday, and there should be more minutes available for Paul Reed and Georges Niang. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris should all see a spike in usage Wednesday evening. For now, Embiid should be considered questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas.