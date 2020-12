Embiid (illness) will not play during Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The team said the illness is not COVID-related and that Embiid is being held out as a precaution. The regular season begins Wednesday for Philadelphia when they host the Wizards. Considering Embiid is being held out for precautionary measures for this preseason game, he will likely be ready to go for regular season action.