Embiid was diagnosed with an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee following an MRI on Thursday and will be sidelined through the weekend while a treatment plan is finalized, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Interestingly, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Embiid's knee injury as a "torn" meniscus, but Charnia later walked back that report. Charnia, Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN are all referring to the knee issue as an "injury" to his meniscus, making it difficult to discern a precise timeline for Embiid's return. More clarity on that front could come following the weekend, if the 76ers elect to provide an official update on Embiid. With Embiid out through the weekend and most likely multiple games to follow, Paul Reed is worth grabbing off the waiver wire in just about every format, while Mo Bamba will likely be a staple in the rotation for the time being as Reed's primary backup at center. Meanwhile, Embiid managers in redraft leagues should wait for an official diagnosis before deciding whether or not to drop him.