Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' Round 2 matchup with the Heat due to a right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The injuries keep piling up for Embiid, as he also suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb earlier in the series. There is not a lot of clarity around his potential timetable for return right now other than he will initially be listed as out for Monday's Game 1. His first chance to return will come Thursday, but he could certainly be in line for a longer absence. As a result, the 76ers will be significantly altered on both sides of the court, with the likes of DeAndre Jordan, Paul Millsap and Paul Reed being options to fill in at center.