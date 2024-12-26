Embiid (ankle) finished Wednesday's 118-114 win over Boston with 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes.

There was some uncertainty surrounding Embiid's status for Christmas Day after he rolled his ankle in pregame warmups, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, but the superstar big man was able to gut it out and nearly notch his third double-double of the campaign. Embiid is now averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes across nine appearances in 2024-25. The former MVP is still searching for a rhythm after being in and out of Philadelphia's lineup due to various injuries this season, as he's shooting a career-low 43.0 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from deep, but fantasy managers can expect Embiid to round into better form as he becomes further removed from his knee issues and sinus fracture.