Embiid registered 38 points (11-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 13-13 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 141-136 win over the Wizards.

Embiid surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time in the current campaign, but he also provided value on both ends of the court with a season-high mark in assists and steals while tying his season-best output for blocks. While he's not expected to flirt with 35-point performances on a nightly basis, Embiid is the clear go-to player on offense for the 76ers and his scoring numbers reflect that role.