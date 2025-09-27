76ers' Joel Embiid: Participates in practice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Nick Nurse said Embiid (knee) participated "quite a bit" in practice Saturday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
After playing in only 19 regular-season games with the team last season, Embiid's status for the 2025-26 campaign has been uncertain regarding his timetable for return to the floor. However, this is a good sign for the one-time NBA MVP, as there's a chance he could return sooner rather than later.
