Embiid, who's listed as questionable due to a foot injury, participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has missed three straight games due to a foot injury, but it appears like he's getting closer to a return. His official availability likely won't be released until pregame warmups, but the MVP candidate is trending in the right direction. Before his absence, he'd scored at least 20 points in 14 of his past 16 contests, posting 34.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 35.4 minutes per game during that stretch.