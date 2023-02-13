Embiid, who's officially listed as questionable with left foot soreness, participated in Philadelphia's morning shootaround ahead of Monday's matchup against the Rockets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid continues to battle the foot issue, but he's played in nine straight contests and is trending in the right direction Monday. Over that nine-game stretch, the MVP candidate is averaging 32.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks-plus-steals in 35.4 minutes and has failed to log a double-double in just one of those contests. Barring a setback during warmups, Embiid will likely suit up against Houston, but fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tip.