Embiid (calf) took part in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Warriors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid is listed as questionable for Friday's game due to a calf injury that kept him out of the second half of Wednesday's win. His participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability, but Paul Reed will likely see an expanded role if Embiid doesn't suit up.