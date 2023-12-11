Embiid (knee), who is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, participated in Philadelphia's morning shootaround, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid tweaked his knee during Friday's win over Atlanta, and his status for Monday's game is up in the air. However, his participation in shootaround is encouraging, especially after he was a full participant in Sunday's practice session. The 29-year-old will presumably be monitored in the hours leading up to tipoff, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.