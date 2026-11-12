Embiid (foot) remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors, but he participated in the team's morning shootaround, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid and LeBron James (back) are trending in the right direction after drawing questionable tags, but their availability has yet to be determined, with the superstar big man saying he has "no idea" if he's going to be playing Thursday. Even if Embiid is cleared to play against the Raptors, it's likely that he'll miss at least one game during the 76ers' upcoming Sunday-Monday back-to-back set.