76ers' Joel Embiid: Participates in shootaround Monday
Embiid (ankle) participated in shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid continues to be questionable for Monday's tilt with Atlanta, though he's clearly trending in the right direction. Look for an official update on his status to come ahead of tipoff to clarify his availability. In the event he's held out, look for Al Horford to get a second-straight start at center.
