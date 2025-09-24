Embiid is participating in live drills for the start of training camp.

Embiid had resumed partial basketball activities as of mid-July, and it's encouraging to see him on the floor engaging in basketball activities ahead of the preseason. Team president Daryl Morey has previously said the superstar big man was "on track" to recover from arthroscopic left knee surgery in time for training camp. However, the 76ers have not yet officially cleared him for Opening Night. Fantasy managers should continue to treat Embiid as a high-risk, high-reward proposition in drafts.