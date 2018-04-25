76ers' Joel Embiid: Pivotal in series clinching victory

Embiid had 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over the Heat.

Embiid helped guide the 76ers to their first second-round appearance in six years, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He was slightly limited in this game due to some foul trouble but perhaps the biggest takeaway is that he moves into the next round with no issues stemming from his orbital fracture. The 76ers will also get some rest before facing either the Celtics or the Bucks, meaning Embiid should be ready to go.