Embiid (face) will play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Heat, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Embiid will continue to power through his orbital fracture and torn thumb ligament that sidelined him for the first two games of the series. Since returning, he's averaged 19.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 35.7 minutes.