Embiid (knee) will play and start Saturday against the Timberwolves, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
After 10 missed games due to a left knee bruise, Embiid will rejoin the lineup. It wouldn't be surprising to see him garner fewer minutes than usual. His return will mean fewer minutes for Dwight Howard and Mike Scott.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected back this weekend•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Resumes on-court activity•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out two weeks with bone bruise•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Slated to undergo MRI•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Suffers apparent left knee injury•