Embiid will play in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Embiid is officially good to go for the second half of the 76ers' back-to-back after his monster performance in Friday's win over the Pelicans. The MVP candidate posted 37 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes of action Friday, and he's managed a double-double in each of the last four games. He should be available for his usual workload on Saturday.