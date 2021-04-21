Embiid (rest) will play Wednesday against the Suns, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Embiid was a candidate to be rested on the front end of the back-to-back set, but he'll end up playing. Over his past eight appearances, he's averaged 29.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.9 minutes.