Embiid (rest) will play Wednesday against the Suns, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Embiid was a candidate to be rested on the front end of the back-to-back set, but he'll end up playing. Over his past eight appearances, he's averaged 29.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.9 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable vs. Suns•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Flirts with triple-double•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Third straight 30-point performance•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Another dominating performance•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops 36 points in 26 minutes•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sniffs double-double in win•