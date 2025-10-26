Embiid finished Saturday's 125-121 victory over the Hornets with 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 20 minutes.

Following a four-point outing (1-9 FG, 0-4 3PM, 2-2 FT) in the season opener, Embiid bounced back with 20 points on an efficient 7-for-11 from the field. The 31-year-old has played 20 minutes in each of the Sixers' first two contests to start the year, and it's no surprise the team is taking a cautious approach with the star center. He's expected to suit up for Monday's home tilt against Orlando.