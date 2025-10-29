Embiid provided 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 overtime victory over Washington.

Embiid logged 23 minutes in the win, an encouraging sign for anyone rostering him. His production also increased, scoring a season-high 25 points. Despite being clearly hampered by his ongoing knee concerns, Embiid once again proved that he can be a valuable contributor. It appears his lack of mobility and elevation could limit what he can do on the defensive end, meaning he is unlikely to push for first-round fantasy value at this point in his career.