Embiid ended with 30 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 114-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Embiid led all scorers with 30 points, doing everything he could to steer the 76ers to victory. While his efforts should be applauded, his teammates were unable to rally, eventually falling to a 12-point loss. The 76ers will now look to even the series at 2-2 on Sunday before heading back to Boston for Game 5.