76ers' Joel Embiid: Plays through dislocated finger
Embiid suffered a dislocated finger during Monday's game against Oklahoma City and could miss Thursday's game against Boston as a result, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Embiid managed to play through the injury Monday, though team doctors were examining his finger for ligament damage after the game, and the big man noted that he was essentially playing with one hand against the Thunder. Depending on what further testing reveals, there's certainly a chance he could end up missing Thursday's matchup.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...