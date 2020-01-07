76ers' Joel Embiid: Plays through dislocated finger

Embiid suffered a dislocated finger during Monday's game against Oklahoma City and could miss Thursday's game against Boston as a result, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid managed to play through the injury Monday, though team doctors were examining his finger for ligament damage after the game, and the big man noted that he was essentially playing with one hand against the Thunder. Depending on what further testing reveals, there's certainly a chance he could end up missing Thursday's matchup.