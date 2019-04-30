76ers' Joel Embiid: Plays through illness in Game 2 win

Embiid provided 12 points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 win over the Raptors.

Embiid had been listed as a game-time decision due to an illness but was ultimately able to give it a go. Despite scoring a key basket in the final minute it was just a decent showing overall, as Embiid finished with more turnovers (six) than assists while providing a modest stat line. Still, with the series tied at one game apiece, Embiid will look to get back on track during Thursday's Game 3.