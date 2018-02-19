76ers' Joel Embiid: Plays well in All-Star loss
Embiid finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 2Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 loss to Team LeBron in the All-Star game.
Embiid only saw 20 minutes of court-time in Sundays All-Star clash, but appeared healthy and looks set to play in the 76ers first game back. The game was played with much more intensity than the last few seasons, allowing Embiid to flourish on both ends of the floor. He looked right at home with the other superstars and should find himself playing in many more All-Star games across the course of his career. The 76ers are going to be fighting for a playoff position until the final day of the season and owners of Embiid should feel quite confident in him playing the majority of the games, up to and including the fantasy playoffs.
