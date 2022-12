Embiid compiled 19 points (6-16 FG, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 29 minutes in Wednesday's 113-85 loss in Cleveland.

Embiid led the team in scoring and was one of two 76ers to score in double digits. With Philadelphia losing by 24 points entering the final quarter, Embiid sat out the entire period. It was just the second time all season -- and first since Oct. 20 -- that the 28-year-old scored less than 20 points.