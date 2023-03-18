Embiid posted 38 points (16-21 FG, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 121-82 win over the Hornets.

Embiid was a class above in the victory, completely dominating on both ends of the floor. The 76ers took control of this one early, so Embiid was able to get some additional rest down the stretch. In what has been a career-best season, Embiid finds himself in the discussion for MVP, an accolade that would be well-deserved. Sneaking a peek into next season, there is no reason Embiid won't be a top-three target once again in fantasy drafts.