76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts 25 points, 12 boards in win
Embiid had 25 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 win over the Mavericks.
Embiid was quiet in this one, at least compared to the last two contests. By any reasonable standards, it was another stellar stat line from the 24-year-old big man, and he continues to churn out MVP-type numbers on an almost nightly basis.
