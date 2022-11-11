Embiid logged 26 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to the Hawks.

Embiid tied Atlanta's Trae Young with a game-high 26 points but didn't get much help from his supporting cast, as only two other 76ers players scored in double figures on the night. The Philadelphia big man racked up 17 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting from the field before going just 3-of-9 over the final two quarters, including 1-of-6 in the fourth as the 76ers fell to the Hawks. Embiid has now recorded 25 or more points in six straight games, while his eight turnovers on the evening were a season high.