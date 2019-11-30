76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts 27 points, 17 boards in win
Embiid went for 27 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 101-95 win over the Knicks.
Embiid snatched a season-high 17 boards while matching his season high in swats. With Al Horford (rest) sidelined, Embiid was relied upon more heavily than usual, and he responded with a strong showing despite another subpar shooting performance thanks to his defensive contributions and his ability to draw fouls. In fact, this is the fourth time through 15 appearances this season that Embiid has made double-digit free throws. Fantasy owners will likely want to be sure he's suiting up for Saturday's showdown versus the Pacers before banking on him in daily formats.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Bounces back with 33 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Can't find basket in tough loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Full line in Saturday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Produces another double-double•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Notches double-double in comeback win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Limited production against Cavs•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...