76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts 27 points, 17 boards in win

Embiid went for 27 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 101-95 win over the Knicks.

Embiid snatched a season-high 17 boards while matching his season high in swats. With Al Horford (rest) sidelined, Embiid was relied upon more heavily than usual, and he responded with a strong showing despite another subpar shooting performance thanks to his defensive contributions and his ability to draw fouls. In fact, this is the fourth time through 15 appearances this season that Embiid has made double-digit free throws. Fantasy owners will likely want to be sure he's suiting up for Saturday's showdown versus the Pacers before banking on him in daily formats.