76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts 31 points, 11 boards in Tuesday's loss

Embiid collected 31 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 loss to the Raptors.

Embiid bounced back from his quietest showing of the season after Monday's blowout win over the Hawks, in which he faced constant double and sometimes triple-teams. The starting five, which features Markelle Fultz in place of J.J. Redick, does little to facilitate floor spacing for Embiid. Regardless, the 24-year-old big man can stretch the floor for himself, as evidenced by his three treys, and he remains one of the biggest bullies down low as well.