Embiid provided 35 points (12-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-15 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 win over the Knicks.

Embiid put up 16 points and secured two rebounds in the first half of Sunday's matchup, and he played some of his best basketball in the third quarter. He totaled 15 points on 6-for-9 from the field and added three boards in 10 minutes of play. Embiid is now averaging 32.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over his last five appearances.