76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts big double-double versus Pacers
Embiid posted 29 points (11-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Pacers.
Embiid struggled a bit from long range, but he still dominated in the paint and recorded his second best scoring total since the All-Star break. He pulled down double-digit rebounds after failing to do so in any of his previous four games and rounded out his big night with useful contributions in assists and as a shot blocker. Embiid has been as consistent as they come this season and should enjoy another strong night Thursday against the Knicks.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Held in check versus Hornets•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates both ends versus Hornets•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 25 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...