76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts big double-double versus Pacers

Embiid posted 29 points (11-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Pacers.

Embiid struggled a bit from long range, but he still dominated in the paint and recorded his second best scoring total since the All-Star break. He pulled down double-digit rebounds after failing to do so in any of his previous four games and rounded out his big night with useful contributions in assists and as a shot blocker. Embiid has been as consistent as they come this season and should enjoy another strong night Thursday against the Knicks.

