Embiid chipped in 34 points (11-26 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 46 minutes during Sunday's 116-115 overtime victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Embiid led all 76ers in rebounds while finishing as one of two players with 30 or more points in a double-double performance. Embiid, who tallied his highest scoring total of the postseason thus far, has posted two straight 30-point double-doubles in the series against Boston.