76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts double-double in return to lineup
Embiid posted 29 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Nets.
Embiid was rested Monday against the Bucks, but he rejoined the lineup for this one and led all players in scoring and rebounding. He struggled from the field and beyond the arc, but an excellent night at the foul line allowed him to post his second-highest scoring output of the month. Embiid doesn't figure to rest often moving forward and should continue to produce at an elite level when he does take the floor.
