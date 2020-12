Embiid recorded 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal during Saturday's win at New York.

Embiid needed only 26 minutes to log his second double-double this season. He scored 20 points during the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds after three quarters. Embiid will look to be more consistent in both categories considering he recorded a good but improvable 37 double-doubles last season.