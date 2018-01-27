76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts double-double in win over Spurs

Embiid posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 97-78 win over the Spurs.

Embiid struggled a bit from the field, but he still finished second among all scorers and dominated on the glass. He's been remarkably productive this season despite averaging just over 30 minutes per game, and especially so of late -- averaging 24 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over his last six outings.