76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts double-double in win over Spurs
Embiid posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 97-78 win over the Spurs.
Embiid struggled a bit from the field, but he still finished second among all scorers and dominated on the glass. He's been remarkably productive this season despite averaging just over 30 minutes per game, and especially so of late -- averaging 24 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over his last six outings.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be playing back-to-backs 'fairly soon'•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Pours in game-high 29 in Saturday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Excels in Thursday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Hopes to be cleared for back-to-backs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Boston•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...