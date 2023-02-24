Embiid accumulated 27 points (7-25 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 19 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 victory over Memphis.

Embiid was unable to knock down an attempt from beyond the arc, but he still managed to finish the night with 27 points by getting to the charity stripe with ease. He's now attempted double-digit free throws in four of his last five contests. Embiid also had a huge night crashing the glass, securing a season-best 19 rebounds in the win.