Embiid notched 41 points (15-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 loss against the Pacers.

T.J. Warren grabbed most of the attention with his 53-point performance, but Embiid did what he could to keep the Sixers in the game -- he recorded his second-best scoring output of the season while also tying his season-best mark for rebounds. The big man was dealing with a calf injury prior to this game, but the fact that he logged 34 minutes should mean he is ready to handle his regular workload moving forward.