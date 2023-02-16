Embiid had 29 points (9-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over Cleveland.

Embiid closed the first half of the season with another dominant performance, and the star big man continues to be an asset for the Sixers on both ends of the floor. Embiid has six double-doubles across eight February appearances, and he enters the All-Star break averaging 30.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game this month.