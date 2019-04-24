76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts team-high 23 points

Embiid scored 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and registered 13 rebounds along with two assists and a steal over 20 minutes Tuesday against the Nets.

Embiid played fewer minutes than all four of the other starters, but he was efficient from the field and recorded his fourth double-double of the postseason. The 25-year-old center turned in a dominant first round, averaging 24.8 points despite battling through a knee issue. The Sixers will face the Raptors in the next round.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...