76ers' Joel Embiid: Pours in 29 points in loss

Embiid posted 35 points (9-21 FG, 6=12 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Embiid played a full complement of minutes despite having a pre-game questionable tag. The most striking stat for Embiid was his torrent of 3-pointers, as he made a season-high six shots from long range out of a season-high 12 attempts. Embiid's primary problem is staying on the court, as he has been on the injury report quite often, but when he plays he is almost a lock for elite production.