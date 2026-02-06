Embiid closed with 35 points (13-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Lakers.

The 31-year-old center led the Sixers in scoring as he delivered 30-plus points for the seventh time in his last nine appearances. Embiid is still being held out for one end of Philly's back-to-backs, but he's been dominant when he's been on the court. Over that nine-game stretch, which stretches back to Jan. 16, he's averaging 33.1 points, 8.6 boards, 5.4 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.6 combined blocks and steals while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and an impressive 51.9 percent (14-for-27) from long distance.